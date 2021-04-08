ENTERTAINMENT

Check Anupamaa Update 8th April 2021 Latest Written Episode: Kavya Burns In Jealousy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Check Anupamaa Update 8th April 2021 Latest Written Episode: Kavya Burns In Jealousy



Rakhi again goes to bring water from the kitchen and again Mamaji comes behind her. He asks why did you come by the window, Rakhi gets irritates and says that to stay away from me or else I will complain to Baa. Mama leaves, Rakhi then noticed the window is opened and wonders there is must be someone enters by the window. While Rakhi is in the kitchen the lady thief enters Baa’s room. Baa assumes the thief is Rakhi and asks if you bring water, she replies yes. Baa asks why are you silent and asks if it is someone else. The thief starts running. Baa starts shouting thief.

Check Anupamaa Update 8th April 2021 Latest Written Episode: Kavya Burns In JealousyBaa’s scream wakes up everyone, Pakhi and Kinjal run behind the thief, but she manages to escape. Just then Mamaji holds Rakhi, while Rakhi shouts that she is Rakhi and not a thief. Mamaji recalls the voice and realises that she is Rakhi and asks her where is the thief. But Kinjal and Pakhi manage to catch the thief, she says that she entered with the purpose to steal some eatables as her children are starving. Baa asks you are fine so, why don’t you work for your livelihood. The thief replies that no one is giving her work.

While Rakhi thinks to get her arrested, but Baa denies it and instead offers her food and money and asks her to come tomorrow morning. Rakhi surprisingly asks what did you do, Baa replies, that she is a mother and doing all these for her children. The next morning Baa worships and says that she is Baa and not Anupama. Baa prays to God to cancel Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce so, Anupama will continue worshipping in this home.

Just then Kinjal wakes up by the Alarm, but still feels dizzy. She thinks that it is all because of the last night. At the same Kavya enters, and Baa gets angry seeing her. She asks has Vanraj returned. Baa taunts Kavya and asks her to better stay away from family. But Kavya replies that soon she will enter this house as Vanraj’s wife. Kavya leaves and Kinjal comes and greets Baa. But she gets imbalanced because of dizziness. But Rakhi holds her.

Vanraj contacts Kavya via video call and Kavya starts yelling at him says finally you get time for me. Vanraj says that he stuck here due to curfew. But Kavya says that he is enjoying there with Anupama. Vanraj asks her to take him from here if she can. Kavya hires a cab and compelled him to take her to the resort. The episode ends, stay connected for more Anupamaa written update.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top