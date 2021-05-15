Check Camila Cabello’s First Look Pics Cinderella From Out Photos Film Release Date Full Star Cast

The first look of Camila as the Cinderella and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince charming has been revealed on Amazon Prime Video. Camila will be seen in the lead character as Cinderella. In the first look, Cinderella shows that she is dancing at the ball before the pre-ball preparation where she will be transformed. Another look shows that Cinderella is looking into the eyes of Prince Charming. The music has been composed by global artists. Amazon Prime Video shared the first look of Cinderella on social media the “Hear Ye, hear ye! Your first look at Cinderella featuring real-life princess @Camila_Cabello and prince @nickgalitzine has arrived. Coming to Prime Video September 2021.

This movie is a traditional fairytale where an ambitious girl Cinderella desired something that works will not allow. Her Fab G will help to live her dreams and pursue them. The movie was earlier decide to be launched in theatres, said by Sony’s live-action, but now it will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. Due to the pandemic, this has been announced by the makers. The movie is directed by Kay Cannon and written by James Corden. The executive producer will be Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose. Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Missy Elliott, and Idina Menzel will be seen in the supporting role.

Karla Camila Cabello is an American singer and songwriter. She is a member of the girl group “Fifth Harmony” which is developed in “The X Factor USA” in 2021 where she recorded the Syco Music and Epic Record. Her solo debut was “Crying in the Club”. She has also released the solo songs “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Bad Things”. He released her songs in collaboration with Pitbull including “Hey Ma” and J Balvin for “The Fate Of The Furious Soundtrack in 2017. Her debut studio album “Camila was released in 2018 which hit the Billboard 200 Chart.

She has also received the platinum certificate from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her most popular single “Havana” also ranked one in the US & UK and single “Never Be The Same” also ranked in the top 10 in various countries. She had the best-selling digital single of 2018. Single “Senorita” hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. She has won many awards such as two Latin Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and One Billboard Music Award. She has been nominated for Grammy Award three times. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video in more than 230 countries in September. To know more about this article stay connected to us.