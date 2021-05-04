Check Death Reason Age Wiki Bio & Images







The most heartbreaking news is arriving in front of the people and fans of Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s fans, that her brother Jatin Tamboli has passed away at the age of 29 due to dreaded virus on Tuesday morning. He was suffering from the lethal virus from which became the cause of his death, she has shared an emotional note on social media. Everyone is mourning for her brother’s demise and her friends and familiar people are sharing emotional notes on social media.

She has shared a post in which she wrote that their family chain has broken after him, and they did not familiar that God was about to give them a shock. Through which everyone gets shattered and missing his presence between the family, and left some beautiful memories. His love still their guide whether they can not look at him but always they will feel his presence, and at the end, she mentions that their family chain has broken but this chain will link again she wrote.

The Actress has shown sorrow on the fact that their family could not give him a last farewell, which was too heartbreaking for them. She expresses her emotions by saying that he did not give a last farewell to anyone else and never said “Goodbye” to them. He was gone before they came to know and only God knows how much they are missing him, and she thanks to God that he gave Jatin to her as a brother he was too caring regarding her, and he will always be loved immensely by the family.

When it comes to his personal information so his real name was Jatin Tamboli and he was 29 years old. His father’s name is Anil Tamboli & Mother is Pramila Tamboli, and his sister is Nikki Tamboli, he is not married. He belongs to the Hindu community and he was interested in Listening to music and Dance, and the further information is yet to be updated. You can check his photos and all those tweets which have shared by Nikki’s close ones on social media.

Nikki Tamboli has talked about her brother’s health when she was a part of the Bigg Boss 14 show, but no one expected that God will call him early. But the incident took place and all his family members were shattered. In this pandemic era, numerous celebrities have lost their lives because it’s a too worst time period is going on. So may God give his soul Rest In Peace, and give strength to her family to come out of this shock.