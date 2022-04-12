Check dream XI predictions, head-to-head stats, probable playing of both teams here

Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts. A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked like a pale shadow of itself in the ongoing edition and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore its campaign. Apart from their batters’ inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard.

The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just…