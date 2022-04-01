Check full India schedule of events from 2nd April to 6th April

Wrestling fans around the globe are up for a treat this weekend as WWE is all set to host its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38, across two nights at the T&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will begin on the first night on Saturday, local time, and end on Sunday. Adding to the excitement of fans, there are two separate main events scheduled for the PPV.

The SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Ronda Rousey in the main event on Night 1. On the other hand, the Title vs Title, Winner Takes All clash between the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns will headline the main event on Night 2. With that said, the Sony Sports Network will be the live broadcaster of the event in India, and it has released…