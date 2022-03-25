Check here for process, other details

The results of Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2022 have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exam need to enter their application number or roll number and date of birth to check the result.

Selected candidates will be called for a physical test/DV or any other round.

The exam was conducted on January 8 in two different shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.