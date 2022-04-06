Check History, Achievements, Celebrations, and More

BJP Foundation Day 2022: On April 6, 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day, and on this occasion, PM Narendra Modi addressed the Karyakartas of the BJP. BJP National President JP Nadda also extended greetings to party ‘Karyakartas’ and hoisted the flag at the national headquarters in New Delhi. Some of the top leaders of the BJP will also be hosting special events across the country.

The BJP is the largest political party in India. In its present form, it was formed on April 6, 1980. Various events have been planned for the BJP Foundation Day and the celebration will continue throughout the entire week that will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

