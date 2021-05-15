Check Katha Sangama On TV World Television Premiere (WTP) Timings Channel Name & Date







The entertainment is going to be served by Zee Telugu this Saturday. One of the prime sources of entertainment is coming along with Katha Sangam World Television Premiere. Katha Sangam is one of the successful Kannada language movies of that year. As the name suggested the movie is depicting several renowned stories around the world. A total of seven stories that narrate by the movie. There are several other factors for which it considered as one of the anticipated movies of the year. So, anyone who hasn’t watched the movie yet enjoys it with Zee Telugu WTP.

The World Television Premiere of Katha Sangam will hit your idiot box at 7 PM IST on Zee Kannada on 15th May 2021. The concept of the movie taken from Rishab Shetty as a short Poetical composition to late Sri Puttanna Kanagal of the same name. Sri Puttanna Kanagal is also the director of the release in 1976. While moving back to the latest version of the movie that released on 6 December 2019.

The movie is carrying a massive cast and crew indulged in the production of the movie. The movie opened along with a favourable response from the audience. The story of the movie centres around Hernando Téllez’s short story Just Lather, that’s all. While the third story of the movie Girgitle. Another story of the movie inspired by the Hollywood film Groundhog Day in 1993.

Katha Sangam revolves around a drama anthology family wherein the head of the family tried to build a land of fantasy. A person named Kishore belongs to Bengaluru. He is living along with his wife Yagna Shetty. The husband and wife talks in Hindi in front of her daughter. when it comes to confidential things. Katha Sangam is considered a tribute to the director Puttanna Kanagal.

Now, Katha Sangam is all on its way to entertain all of the audience waiting for the movie eagerly this evening. There are a total of 7 directors of the movie including Kiranraj K, Chandrajith Belliappa, and Shashi Kumar P. The movie is produced by H.K. Prakash and Pradeep N.R under the production banner of Shree Devi Entertainer and Rishab Shetty Films. The music of the movie is composed by Nobin Paul.

Katha Sangam cast Hariprriya, Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Yagna Shetty. and Raj B. Shetty are appearing in the leading roles. Whereas Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, Avinash are appearing in the vital roles. Stay connected with Social Telecast for more information regarding Katha Sangam World Television Premiere.