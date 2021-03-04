Check LIC policy status online and offline using policy number for new users and registered users

Step-by-step guide to check LIC policy status online and offline, use policy number, zone wise customer service number for new users and registered users

Busy and busy work schedules have now ignored LIC policy holders to check the status of LIC policy in a day. This happens because people are busy with their daily routine and hardly get time to meet LIC office or concerned executive. If you are one of those individuals who are not checking the status of the policy, then LIC is a piece of good news for you. It has launched both online and offline status checking services for its customers to check the status of the policy. Apart from this, it has also issued a zone-customer care number zone-wise over the phone to inquire about the status of their policy over the phone.

Please visit our latest article: CG Kaushalya Maternity Scheme 2021

Interested applicants can visit the official portal of LIC and start checking the status of their policy online and offline.

Check LIC policy status online and offline

This article explains the online process to check LIC policy for new and registered users, using its policy number for both online and offline on the portal.

How to check LIC policy status online for a new user @ license

See the online procedure for a new user to check LIC policy status online, as shown below.

Go to the official portal of LIC India.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Click Enrollment for e-services on the following page.

Being a first time user, the applicant should complete the online registration form and create a username and password.

The system then sends a confirmation email to the registered mail ID.

Click on the activation link that has been sent to your registered mail ID.

It then connects the policy to your account.

The online applicant should enter the details of his policy, such as policy number, premium amount, date of birth, etc., on the newly opened page.

Verify all details, and then click the submit button.

How to check LIC policy status online for a registered user @ licindia.in

To check LIC policy status online for a registered user, refer to the online process, as shown below.

Go to the official website of LIC India.

It lands online users below on the home page.

Click Customer Service under Online Services.

It takes the online applicant to the login page.

Click on the registered user.

Please visit our latest article: UBI Teacher Login

Enter your name, date of birth and password.

Click on the Singin button.

Select the View Enrolled Policies option from several options.

It displays all the policies in which the applicant has been nominated.

Now, the applicant should click on the respective policy number to track the status and other details about their policy.

Procedure for checking LIC policy status offline

Let us look at the offline process to track policy status offline. This process can be done quickly without logging on to any of the LIC official portals. This status check can be done again in two ways: via SMS and calling customer care.

Check the status of LIC policy via SMS:

Applicant should type ASKLIC After this policy number And it should be sent from your registered mobile number to 56767877 or 9222492224.

After this And it should be sent from your registered mobile number to 56767877 or 9222492224. After that, the applicant can get the status of his policy through SMS.

Find us the list of SMS codes for applicants reference.

Please visit our latest article: DDA Draw Results 2021

Service Sms code Installment premium ASKLIC Premium Bonus amount ASKLIC Bonus Revival amount ASKLIC REVIVIAL Available loan amount ASKLIC LOAN Nomination Specifications ASKLIC Name IPP Policy Status ASKLIC State Confirm Current Certificate Due ASKLIC ECDUE Check the final annuity release date ASKLIC ANNPD Check the annuity amount ASKLIC AMOUNT To get the information of Check Return ASKLIC CHQRET

Check LIC Policy Status IVRS:

Applicants can get instant updates about LIC policies through LIC’s IVRS services.

These IVRS services are available to customers on all days.

Please remember that you should keep your policy number handy while interacting with IVRS.

Applicants can also contact helpline number numbers.

For MTNL and BSNL, candidates should dial 12151.

Other land line and mobile users: Candidates should dial the city code after 12151.

LIC India Official Website

LIC Call Center on 022 6827 6827

Check LIC policy status online and offline FAQ