‘Check’ movie release date, first look, teaser, cast by Nitin and Yeletti

Nothing is working on the film titled ‘Check’ directed by Chandrashekhar Yeleti. ‘Check’ is based on a prison drama. The first look poster of ‘Check’ was released today along with the pre-look. There are reports and speculations that the film is on the back burner.

The filmmakers unveiled the film’s first poster and title to put a stop to the rumors. TMTing of the film is almost over, but Nitin has to release his second film, first titled ‘Rang De’, which is being produced by Anand Prasad under the banner of ‘Bhav Creations’ starring Priya Prakash Warrier and Rakul Preet Singh. is.

Nitin’s ‘check’ release date

The release date of ‘Check’ has not been confirmed yet. The poster has a photo of Nitin with handcuffs.