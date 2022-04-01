check out new rules that have been introduced from 1st April 2022

- As the new financial year starts, there are quite a few changes in tax and other rules that one should know about.
- Let’s take a look at the new rules effective from April 1.
- Check out our weekly explainers on the hottest topics and sign up if you like them.
Let’s take a look at the new rules that have been introduced for new fiscal year:
The government has finally introduced tax on virtual digital assets (VDA) or cryptocurrencies including non-fungible tokens (NFT). According to the
Read Full News