Check out our list of crazy conspiracy theories and prepare to blow your mind – TMT Daily

In Alan Moore’s words: “Conspiracy theorists believe in a conspiracy, because it is more comfortable. The truth of the world is that it is truly chaotic. . . The truth is far more frightening – no one is in control. The world is ruthless. “

We do not know why or how conspiracy theories spring up. You can believe some of these. Today is a list of the most comprehensive, popular conspiracy theories, including the official story, and how they began to formulate. Is there any truth to these, or are they making baseless claims with their own agenda? Go inside and see.

Politics

Trump to withdraw his presidency on March 4

It was alleged that QAnon followers believed Donald Trump will be reinstated as president on March 4. Allegedly, both QAnons and sovereign citizens claimed that Ulys s. Grant was the last elected president in 1868, and he rejects any constitutional amendments passed after the 14th Amendment. It includes the 20th Amendment, setting the date for the presidential inauguration on 20 January.

Based on the claims in his list of conspiracy theories, he expected Trump to take office as Grant’s successor on March 4. This certainly did not happen, and now the talk is centered around 20 March.

Jewish Space Lasers

A 2018 tweet by newly elected representative Marjorie Taylor Green speculated that California Wildfire was started By solar energy generating satellites and linked to the Rothschilds and the planned high-speed rail project. “There are too many coincidences to ignore … which wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc., Solran or Jerry Brown who certainly seem fond of PG&E.”

Deep state

In a “deep state” bureaucracy, the country’s politics and government are controlled by anonymous, elite power brokers behind the scenes.

The concept of a deep state-controlled government has its roots in Middle Eastern and North African politics, and it has been since the 1960s. Recently, media outlets such as Breitbart And InfoWars, As well as Donald Trump and his followers, Has revived a list of conspiracy theories surrounding an alleged deep position.

Disasters

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 / Flight MH17

Flight MH370 went missing in South-East Asia in 2014, and of course, the disappearance of an entire airline led to a lot of conspiracy theories. The one that plays the long game shows that Flight MH370 was somehow hidden For months after coming back as Flight MH17, which was shot down in Ukraine in 2014.

9/11/2001

There is a lot of evidence that there were twin towers Attack by terrorists There are also a lot of conspiracy theories in hijacked planes, but with alternative explanations for the disaster. The most prevalent theory is that the planes were covered for controlled collapses, staged to justify the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sandy hook school shooting

The deadly 2012 attack was the work of a lonely, deranged gunman, but lists a plot that makes us want to believe otherwise. Former leader of KRK David Duke claimed that it was the work of the Zionists, and TMT Limbaugh blamed the Mayan calendar event. Alex Jones has stated that the shooting was done by troubled actors.

Science Technology

Water containing fluoride

Many municipalities mix fluoride in tap water to help prevent tooth decay, and the practice is supported and supported by all major dental health organizations. Conspiratorial theoristHowever, it suggested that it is actually a method of disposal of industrial waste. The John Burch Society claimed that fluoride was a communist conspiracy to weaken Americans.

Weather control

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is a collaborative project designed to study the potential of ionospheric enhancement technology related to radio communications and surveillance. You might not understand what those words mean, nor do most conspiracy theorists.

However, instead of turning to Google, they fear what they do not understand. HAARP has been Blamed for Hurricane KatrinaThe 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2011 Tohoku tsunami and earthquake, and the 2013 Saravan earthquake. It is also capable of implementing mind-control techniques.

Vaccination

Vaccination programs are over Wild polio and extreme deaths and disease have been reduced worldwide, but this has not prevented the conspirators from fictional collapse. The best known claim is that vaccination causes autism.

Another conspiracy theories list, which has been thrown around, includes allegations that vaccines are part of an anti-Islam conspiracy, vaccines contain microchips to track people, and that vaccines cause infertility and Are therefore designed to reduce the population.

