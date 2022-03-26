Check out Roy Williams’ reaction to Tar Heels’ win

How did legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams react after his beloved Tar Heels beat UCLA in Sweet 16?

Even though he is no longer on edge, Roy Williams is still heavily invested in the UNC basketball program.

During his first year of retirement, Williams remained an active supporter of the program. Although his role has changed, Williams has no intention of crossing his limits.

Instead, he is now able to enjoy the games from a fan’s perspective.

Emotions were high on Friday night, as North Carolina beat No. 4 seed UCLA to secure its ticket to the Elite Eight. Like the entire UNC basketball fan base, Williams was equally excited to see her beloved event win.