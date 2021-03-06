Check out the 7 days worldwide box office collection

Check out the archive: Young actor Nithin, Give de love give fame Rakul Preet Singh And Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier starrer film Czech, fell heavily in all major areas. As per the traders report, the check has grossed Rs 9.01 crore at the worldwide box office in 7 days.

Day 7 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection

Nizam: 2 L

Seeded: 1 L

UA: 2L

Ex: 1.2 L

West: 1L

Guntur: 1L

Krishna: 1 L

Nellore: 0.6 L

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection: Rs. 0.10 Crore (Rs. 0.18 Crore Gross)

Overall here is the 7 day total world wide collection report of the film.

Nizam: Rs 3.20 crore

Seeded: 96 L

UA: Rs 1.13 crore

Ex: 45 L

West: 55 L

Guntur: 92 L

Krishna: 53L

Nellore: 28L

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection: Rs. 8.02 Crore (Rs. 14.08 Crore)

KA + ROI: 31L

OS: 68 L

Total Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 9.01 Cr (Rs. 16.50 Cr gross)

On others, Nitin is currently awaiting the release of the romantic film Rang De.

