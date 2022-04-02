Check out the Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI for the 2022 tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, April 2, 6:30 am

New Zealand vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for Today’s Netherlands Tour New Zealand 2022 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Netherlands: New Zealand take the field against the Netherlands in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, April 2. The game will be hosted at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 6:30 am IST. The hosts comfortably won the first ODI by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Blair Tickner became the fourth Kiwi bowler to take four wickets on his ODI debut, restricting the visitors to 202 in the first innings. In the chase, Henry Nicholls’ scintillating 57 of 79 and Will Young’s unbeaten 103 of 114 helped the team cross the line with more than 11 overs to spare.

The Black Caps will be eager to seal the series with another…