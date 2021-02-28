Check out the film 2 day box office collection

Check out the archive: The investigation Is an action thriller drama in which Nithin Is playing the lead role. The film Czech was released on 26 February in a very grand manner and received average response by film lovers and critics. As per the traders’ reports, the check collected a share of Rs 1.16 crore at the box office of Telugu states on the second day.

Nizam: Rs 75 lakh

Seeded: 18 Lakh Rupees

Uttarakhand: Rs 25 lakh

East Godavari: Rs 8 Lakh

West Godavari: Rs 7 lakhs

Guntur: Rs 12 lakhs

Krishna: 10 lakh rupees

Nellore: Rs 6 lakhs

Total Day 2 Andhra Pradesh AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs 1.61 Crore

On its opening day, Nithin Starr earned a stake of Rs 3.37 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and on the second day, it earned a share of Rs 1.16 crore. The total two-day collection of Nithin Starr in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 4.98 crore. The film needs to collect Rs 15 crore to be considered a profitable venture.

Priya Prakash Varrier plays the love interest of Nitin while Rakul Preet Singh is playing the role of a lawyer in the film. Nitin raised a lot of expectations on this film but the collection rate of the film is decreasing.