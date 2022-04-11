Check out the full calendar for the Champions and Europe play-offs here. Jupiter Pro League

Take out the calendar The Pro League has announced the play-off dates. Club Brugge – Antwerp will officially begin the title fight. We will close on 22 May with the club against Anderlecht and Union against Antwerp. The teams for the Europe play-offs also know their calendar. The jump-off matches between Sering and RWDM are to be held on April 23 and 30.
There is definitely a fight for the title in the Champions Play-off. On match day 1 there is an immediate derby against Anderlecht on the leader’s union schedule. Club Brugge receives Antwerp.
Striking: Potentially decisive matches between Union and Club Brugge follow each other very quickly. The union-club will take place on May 8 on match day 3 and is already in phase with a return to the calendar barely three days later.
“This is due to the desire of the local police services,” explains calendar manager Nils van Brentgem.
On 22…
Read Full News