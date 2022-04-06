Check out the leaked text of Gladys Berejiklian’s ‘terrible man’ here

Remember all those dirty antics when someone leaked a text from a former NSW premiere Gladys Berejiklian, An alleged text he pretended didn’t exist? where he apparently smirked for prime minister Scott Morrison And called him a terrible person? Well, it looks like the text has finally materialized for public viewing.

Meanwhile, the NSW Premier Dominic Perrot Called on Scott Morrison to Limit Flood Relief Funds to Liberal Voters – Which Is What rebel lib mp3 Catherine Cusack There was an uproar earlier this week. The wheels are fine and truly getting off the bus, people.

“I don’t understand and don’t understand why you are somehow discriminated against based on your local government,” he said. ABC Breakfast Tuesday morning,

But for now, back…