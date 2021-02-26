Check out the movie preview / review

ENTERTAINMENT

Movie Preview: The investigation
Director: Chandra Shekhar Yeleti
the creator: V Anand Prasad
Banner: Bhavya Creations
music director: Kalyani Malik
Enacted: Nitin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Warrier
Release Date: 26 February 2021
Rating: – / 5

Check, action thriller drama, starring Nitin, Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varriere, Chandrashekhar Yeleti, known for her strong feelings with her budding cast, is coming to theaters today on 26 February. In this film, Nitin is playing the role of a prisoner and a chess player.

Czech has already generated a lot of curiosity among film lovers. The film’s performance at the box office is hard to predict but Nithin Starr checks have all the ingredients to succeed.

With us unveiling soon, stay tuned for our review of the movie. Keep watching this space.

