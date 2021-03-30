Check Out These Movies Made For Teens – Techkashif – Tech Kashif

movies made for teens: Oh, to be again 17 would be great, but for those who are seventeen years old, online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have the best cringe-worthy movies for your popcorn viewing pleasure. If it’s not worthy, is it classified as a teen movie? Let’s see what our options are!

To all the guys I’ve loved before

The story of Lara-Jean (Lana Condor) and her incredible love of romance is explored in not one, but three films! Will a girl who loved chilling in her room to find romance like no other be able to escape her ghosts of the past? In the first movie To all the guys I’ve loved before, we travel with Lara-Jean as she chooses between an old flame and a potentially new hunk.

This franchise is not only about love triangles, but also covers all new romances. In fact, the latest in the trilogy released this Valentine’s Day – To all boys: always and forever explores a vibrant high school romance, but could it go a long way when our favorite couple Lara-Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) go to college? There is only one way to find out! The collection is available on Netflix.

Smart book

For all the college nerds out there, you’re not alone! The movie Booksmart explores two best friends in their senior year of high school who just want to discover what it’s like to have fun and not study. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, but what can go wrong as long as Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) stay together? This comedy debuted in 2021 and is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The Kissing Booth

Despite the real breakup of Joey King and Jacob Elordi, their characters Elle Evans (King) and Noah Flynn (Elordi) discover a new kind of romance when they accidentally kiss each other. It’s not that easy though, considering Noah is actually Elle’s best friend (Lee’s) older brother. Talk about uncomfortable.

And if you liked the first movie, there’s the sequel too The Kissing Booth 2, where Elle struggles to adjust to Noah’s new college life, and Lee’s (Joel Courtney) new girlfriend. Don’t worry, Elle keeps herself busy dancing steps at the same time. And who could forget the next movie due out later this year: The Kissing Booth 3Looks like it’s time for another Netflix binge.

F the ball

Since there aren’t that many proms happening this year, don’t we all need the perfect prom movie? Good F the ball stars Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Joel Courtney. The film starts with Maddy & Cole who immediately lose their spark during high school.

Sadly, these teens are looking for revenge after Maddy can’t find a partner for prom night and feels it deserves to be destroyed. Did anyone else want Maddy and Cole to just go together? Well, at least they did something memorable at the prom – like crash it! But you can enjoy these besties tackling the idea of ​​prom on Netflix.

Working on it

Do you remember YouTuber, Liza Koshy? Good at Working on it, she stars as a teenage dancer named Jasmine who is ready to help her friend Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter) become the best dancer she can be, oh and recruit a whole host of misfits. Yikes

But don’t worry, Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher) is ready to take the challenge and train them to be the best dancers they can be. You can watch this fun movie on Netflix.

Spontaneous

The movie Spontaneous might be for those dark-haired teens, it’s about high school students literally blowing up from an unknown source. Fortunately, stars like Katherine Langford (Mara Carlyle) and Hayley Law (Tess McNulty) keep us busy with their jokes and great friendship.

Let’s not forget to talk about the brewing romance in the midst of an unprecedented time for these teens. The romance between Dylan (Charlie Plummer) and Mara has also just begun and could have serious potential at a time when you could die any minute. This dark dramatic comedy can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play.

Have you seen some of these teen movies? If so, let us know what you think in the comments below.