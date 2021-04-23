Check Pandya Store Today’s Written Episode 23rd April 2021: Raavi Slaps Shiva?







Let’s soar straight into the written episode of Pandya Retailer. Right now’s episode begins with Raavi making an attempt to untie Shiva. After some time, Shiva lastly will get out of the rope and stands up. Raavi seems to be at him hoping he would possibly untie her now however Shiva ignores her and goes in the direction of the window. Raavi asks him to launch her as nicely. Shiva thinks that if he untied her and the goons arrived then she will be able to get in bother. In the meantime, Janardhan’s man comes and informs the goons that the woman ran away. The goons inform him that she is right here solely.

Later, the goons name Jaradhan and inform him that the woman continues to be of their lure. Jaradhan understands that that is the plan of Gautama and Dhara. He orders them to depart them and run away. On one other facet, one of many goons notices Shiva operating. He makes an attempt to catch him and shortly all of them get violent. All of the goons convey out their respective weapons and level in the direction of Shiva. In the meantime, Deva arrives with a stick. He makes the gun fall by utilizing the stick. After that, Shiva, Gautam, Krish, and Dev arrive. They face the goons collectively.

Then, Dev goes to Raavi and unties her. Raavi is totally in shock pondering her husband left her with the goons. Within the subsequent scene, all of the relations are ready for the brothers to reach with Raavi. In the meantime, Mami stands up and makes her transfer to depart the place. Dhara asks her the place is she going. Mami replies that she goes to pack Raavi’s stuff as she doesn’t need her to dwell with illiterate Shiva. Suman will get indignant at Mami for utilizing dangerous phrases for her son. On one other hand, Raavi faints and Shiva carries her in his arms.

Later, Shiva enters with Raavi nonetheless in his arms. Prafulla thinks that Shiva killed Raavi and begins to badmouth him. Meantime, Raavi will get aware and shortly will get off Shiva's arms. She rases her arms to slap him. Dhara stops her and asks her what's she doing. Raavi lashes out at Shiva. Suman asks Raavi no to say any dangerous phrase in opposition to Shiva as his mom continues to be alive. Shiva asks everybody to maintain quiet. He tells Raavi if she needs to dwell with him, she will be able to, if not, she is free to make her determination.