Check Review: Goofy Gaul – Gully

2. .5 75 / 5 1 liter 20 minutes. Action, thriller | 26 February 2021 cast – Nitin, Priya Prakash Warrier, Rakul Preet Singh, Pasani, Murali Sharma Director – Chandra Shekhar Yeleti the creator – Anand Prasad V Banner – Bhavya Creations music – Kalyani Malik

Check out the collaboration of critically acclaimed directors Chandrashekhar Yeleti and Nitin who made the blockbuster film with Bhishma. 4 years after Manmantha, Yeletti calls the shots. Has he made a surprise comeback? Has Nitin given? Check what is in store!

What is it about

Aditya (Nitin) is a conman, who is in the right place with his heart. He has been convicted in a terrorist attack in which 40 people were killed, Aditya was sentenced to death and his watch ticked. Aditya meets Srinarayan (Sai ​​Chand), a chess coach in jail, who changes his life. When no lawyer comes to raise his case, Mansa (Rakul Preet) comes forward to settle Aditya’s case unquestionably. How is chess involved? Will any terrorist turn chess player be freed? How he fights against all odds forms the crucifix of the story.

of demonstration

Nithin’s performance as prisoner Aditya is impressive. He fits into the skin of the character. He has the scope to perform and makes good use of the opportunity. Rakul Preet opted for a different role that sings songs and romance. Sai Chand’s role as chess coach Srinarayan has great significance in the story. He did full justice to the role. Priya Prakash Warrier got a very limited role. His character comes to an abrupt end. Murali Sharma is as good as ever. Sampath is fine as a dreaded cop. Prison inmates are good.

Glossary

An innocent death sentence prisoner put a chess suit to bail him out, which seems unique and different on paper. But Yeleti fails to carry out the idea of ​​this killer. The film gets lost on screen in its translation. Writing is weak. The film struggles with uneven statements. It lacks high moments except for a few fight scenes inside the prison. The screenplay lacks Yeletti’s trademark. Kalyani Malik’s background score is well appreciated. Cinematography is neat. Editing is fine.

Highlight

Nithin performance

Dialog and background score

Drawbacks

Weak climax

Uneven statement

Analysis

After watching the checks in full, one would be left to doubt whether the film was actually produced by Chandrashekhar Yeleti or not? Although he raised a good point, Yeletti struggled with balancing his cinematic talent and commercial elements. Dilemma and confusion are visible on the screen. The film’s uneven description, many cinematic freedoms are about to take us away. The film misses the main logics. While the film has its moments here and there, it fails to deliver as a whole. The dialogues are remarkable and good. The background score is prim.

After Interval, one would expect the film to rise. But it is not. As the film progresses towards the end, so does the hairwire. It is predictable and flat. The film does not address major issues such as Aditya’s involvement in the crime and whether he is innocent or not. The weak climax examines a simple film from Yeletti.

Ground level: Move motionless

