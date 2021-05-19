Check Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani May 19th 2021 Written Episode: Vineet Gets Arrested







The upcoming episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where all the family members of Shaurya reach him and meanwhile, she goes from there. Because she wonders that he should spend some time with his family, Spontaneously Ahir comes to Anokhi but she does not say anything. Shaurya is recalling Anokhi and says to his family that please bring Aokhi fast, Extempore Aastha realizes that Anokhi is not here and she goes to find her. Then she comes to Anokhi and she hugs her and starts crying, Aastha consoles her.

Then Anokhi Refuses to go towards Shaurya and meanwhile, he comes outside along with his entire family so that, they can take him back to the house. Extempore he sees Anokhi sitting on the bench and tries to go towards her, but Shagun interrupts him and stops the car ahead of him. She holds his hand to pretend that still, she cares for him but he releases his hand and says that he is capable to walk. Then tries to meet Anokhi but he gets unconscious due to weakness, then they make him sit in the car.

After that, Devi comes to Anokhi and thanks to her for help meanwhile, she replies that there is no need to thanks her. She has done this to remove a tag of betraying so now they got their son back and from today their way has separated. Then they reach their home and Devi asks Yash that everything is fine or not, Yash makes her believe that everything will be healed early. On the other hand, Ahir and Anokhi reach Bubly’s room where Vineet is sitting and he is injured as well.

Then he sees them and tries to escape from there hence he pushes them and they fall on the bad. But spontaneously Ahir catches him and arrests, and he starts threatening them by saying that he is a lawyer and he will sue them for sure. Another side, Devi comes to Shagun and says that why she came outside early, she replies that because she does not want that Shaurya will insult her again and send her outside from his life. But Devi denies accepting it, Shagun expresses her rage that she heard their conversation.

Then Devi gives her pledge that no matter what happens but she will create some circumstances, through which Shaurya will marry her as soon as possible. Anokhi and Ahir praise Bubly to help them to arrest Vineet at the right time and says that she should be part of the police. Then Aastha says that now she should leave from here but Shann tries to stop her.