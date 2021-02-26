Check the box office collection prediction on the first day

Check out the film box office collection: Young Actor Nitin Now an action thriller drama is coming to check, which is produced by Chandra Shekhar Yeleti. The film, written and directed by Chandra Shekhar Yeleti, revolves around a man named Aditya who is convicted of murder, who is sentenced to death, plays chess like a champion as a prisoner. Teeth and Trailer Nitin, Priya Prakash Warrier and Rakul Preet Singh Has already created a good buzz among film lovers and expectations are high. Traders are hoping that the film will earn Rs 8 crore in its opening day.

Bhishma’s fame is a huge fan base of Nithin and the film is expected to garner mass audiences on its release date. Let’s wait and see how much the film will collect on its opening day.

Priya Prakash Varrier who made her place in the hearts of people made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Check. The promo of the film Czech has given a glimpse at the roles and performances of the films of Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varr, which is the highlight of the film’s investigation.

Simran Chaudhary, Murali Sharma, Harshvardhan, Sampat Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna, Murali Chaitanya Krishna and Karthik Rathnam also have important roles in the check.