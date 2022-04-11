Check Tier-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis (11th April All Shifts): Find the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam held on 11th April 2022. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level and the number of good attempts.
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis (11th April All Shifts)
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis (11th April All Shifts): SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun from today, i.e., 11th April and will last till 21st April 2022. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts – Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper…
Read Full News