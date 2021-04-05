Check Who Is Mukhtar Ansari Shifting Banda Jail Under The Supervision of Encounter Specialist Prem Prakash Wiki Biography Images







Recently, political news has made a sensation when it came to know that Prayagraj ADG’s team has been assigned to shifting the gangster politician Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda Jail. The surprising thing is that team of the coppers is being led by encounter specialist Prem Prakash. The orders have surprised everyone especially after the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. Some years back Mukhtar Ansari’s right hand Munna Bajrangi aka Prem Prakash Singh had been shot dead in District Jail at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on 9 July 2018. While moving back to Mukhtar Ansari, he is being shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh’s Banda Jail under the supervision of Encounter Specialist Prem Prakash.

According to the latest reports, Ansari’s wife demands extra security as she is afraid of Ansari’s fake encounters. The process of shifting has begun and security has been tightened. As of now the team of Prem Prakash is heading to Punjab Ropar Jail to get the mighty Man. It is being said that the team will choose the safest and the shortest way to bring Mukhtar back to Banda Jail.

Besides, Mukhtar Ansari is an Uttar Pradesh criminal turned politician. He has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mau. He recorded winning five victories consecutively in Bahujan Samajwadi Party. His grandfather was the president of the Indian National Congress. Initially, Mukhtar was associated with Makanu Singh Gang. The gang had got into a gang war against a rival gang led by Sahib Singh in the 1980s. Mukhtar is famous for striving for the possession of ₹ 100 crores contract business against Brijesh Singh. He was first associated with Sahib Singh Gang and later come up with his own and. They both indulged in numerous violent incidents, killing, kidnapping against each other. Ansari joined politics in 1995 through Student unions in Banaras Hindu University and become MLA in 1996.

As far as we concern encounter specialist ADG Prem Prakash, he is prominently known for his immensely strict behaviour along with a law on vital priority. He is quite possessive for his profession and always keeps the law and order under control. Well, Prem Prakash is one of the encounter specialists. Prem Prakash belongs to Delhi from 1993 IPS batch IPS officer. Along with that he also completed an MD course in Police Management after completing his graduate degree in BTech. He is one of the trustworthy and swift cops of nowadays. Stay tuned for further information regarding Mukhtar Ansari Shifting to Banda Jail.