Check winners list and highlights – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

It is very important persuade individuals round you. Accepting their goodness is one other factor that have to be completed. Vijay TV introduced its personal award present to exclude all of the actors who’re giving their laborious work to the business. He launched the Vijay Tv Awards, generally often called VTAs. It’s held yearly to award prizes to those that deserve reward and respect. This 12 months the channel launched an award present and it was the sixth annual. Like earlier variations, there was additionally anticipation to see it.

The factor that caught the eye of the individuals essentially the most was the winner. There have been many candidates who received themselves into the nomination and acquired a variety of publicity. There have been a variety of actuality exhibits which additionally received nominations. Some exhibits that proved themselves to be completely different from the remaining and garnered enormous scores have been Bharti Kannam, Cook dinner with Komali season 2 and lots of extra. The present entertained the viewers with its recent content material and made it to the award present. The artists taking part in these exhibits acquired awards for his or her participation and for making it probably the most watched exhibits.

The award present ran for a couple of weeks because it solely aired on Sundays. To excite the viewers, the channel launched a sequence of entertaining promos. Primarily, the aforementioned present solid emerged because the winner. One other present that turned the spotlight of the awards present is Bigg Boss Tamil 4. It’s a sport actuality present on Vijay TV. Speaking in regards to the winners of the awards in lots of classes, there are a lot of of them. The award for Greatest Comic was given to Pugal. He had appeared within the comedy Come Cookery Present, Cook dinner with Comally Season 2.

Different recipients embrace Arun, who received the Greatest Hero award for his efficiency within the serial Bharti Kannam. Roshni acquired the Greatest Actress or Heroine Award for a similar present. Whereas once more for Raja and Rani and Bharti Kannam, Praveen Bennett acquired the Greatest Director award. Together with Comedy, Cook dinner 2 acquired the Greatest Comedy Present Award, whereas Chitra and Suchitra additionally acquired the Vijay Tv Award for his or her contribution to the Tamil business. Though this 12 months’s version was wrapped up, it’s hoped that one other model will quickly entertain audiences and settle for proficient artists. To study extra in regards to the award ceremony comply with our web site.