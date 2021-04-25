Check Winners List And Highlights







It is very important have fun the individuals round you. To acknowledge their well-being is one other factor which ought to be executed. Vijay TV introduced its personal award present to shout out to all these artists who’ve been giving their laborious work to the business. They launched Vijay Tv Awards generally generally known as VTA. It’s held yearly to awards the individuals who deserve appreciation and respect. This 12 months the channel launched an award present wither and it was the sixth annual one. Similar to the sooner editions, the anticipation to look at this one was additionally there.

The factor which caught the most individuals’s consideration was the winners. There have been a number of nominees who obtained themselves within the nominations and gained plenty of hype. Loads of actuality reveals have been there which additionally obtained within the nominations. Some reveals which proved themselves totally different from the remainder and gained large scores have been Bharathi Kannama, Prepare dinner with Comali Season 2, and lots of extra. The reveals entertained the viewers with their contemporary content material and established a spot within the awards present. The artists who graced these reveals obtained awards for his or her participation and for making the reveals one of many most-watched ones.

The awards present went on for some weeks because it obtained aired solely on Sundays. To excite the viewers, the channel launched a collection of entertaining promos. Primarily, the above-mentioned reveals’ solid emerged out because the winner. One other present which grew to become the spotlight of the awards present is Bigg Boss Tamil 4. It’s a sport actuality present on Vijay TV. Talking of the winners who obtained awards in a number of classes, there are many these. The award for the Greatest comic was given to Pugal. He had appeared within the comedy cum cookery present, Prepare dinner With Comali Season 2.

Different recipients embrace Arun receiving the perfect hero award for his performing within the serial, Bharathi Kannama. Roshni bagged the perfect actress or heroine for a similar present. Whereas for Raja and Rani and Bharathi Kannama once more, Pravin Bennett obtained the award for the perfect director. Prepare dinner with comali 2 obtained the perfect comedy present awards whereas Chitra and Suchithra additionally acquired the Vijay Tv awards for his or her respective contribution to the Tamil business. Although this 12 months’s version obtained wrapped up, it’s anticipated that one other version will quickly entertain the viewers and can acknowledge the proficient artists. Comply with our website to know extra concerning the award ceremony.