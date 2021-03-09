Cheer Dad’s Nail Perfect Routine in Daughters Competition

Loading...

When it comes to their children, parents will do anything to make them happy. They Learn what they like to do Even more Fight for them, Even if it is not necessary. A group of New jersey Dads took that love to a whole new level.

The Lyndon-Borough Chargers cheerleading team competed at Timber Creek Regional High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey. That all seems normal. However, Cheer Dads – now known as Daddy Bolts – linked the entire incident to its routine.

“I never expected it to be so funny,” told cheer dad Jason Shaffer Wcau.

Cartwheel. back flips. dance moves. Performs a stunt. Lifts. what you say. These daddy bolts brought the house down with its trending cheer routine and went viral before the coronovirus epidemic and COVID-19 outbreak.

New jersey cheerleading dad routine

The New Jersey Cheer Dads were a smash hit with their cheerleading routine, but it was not something that naturally happened overnight. He practiced for 90 minutes for six weeks to bring it down WPVI. It was completely a #GirlDad thing to do, and they thwarted it.

The group of dads in Lindenwold also gained some perspective for their cheerleader daughters.

“I definitely have a new deep respect for my daughters to practice and go out on the mat and do that,” Schafer said. “[The girls] Doing incredible work here. “ “You can say ‘no’ to the children, because this is Dad Amit Darji’s cheering.” The couple. “You want to empower girls.”

Give some credit to coach Rachel Amato. Cheer Dads absolutely bought in, and he helped them achieve greatness in the cheer competition with an impressive routine.

Daddy Bolt is not going anywhere.

“We’re getting ready for next year,” please dad Darnell Rippy said. “We have bigger and better things coming.”

This post was originally published on March 6, 2020.