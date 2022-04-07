Cheers for the beer! 7 Breweries and Taprooms to Celebrate National Beer Day

Cheers! It’s time to grab your favorite stein to celebrate National Beer Day.

Whether you choose lagers instead of white ones, pale ales in India, or enjoy the unique flavors of sourdough, This city is for everyone.

Cowtown Brewing Company

Cowtown offers the best of both worlds with beer and barbecue.

Try the Mexican-style lager or the taproom special – a mash-up of their sourdough sourdough, spirit world, and squirt soda.

1301 East Belknap St.

Fort Brewery & Pizza

With the perfect combination of beer and pizza, Fort Brewery is a must visit.

Try its Gray Eagle or German Hefeweizen.

1001 West Magnolia Ave.

HopFusionAll Works

With a range of unique flavors, HopFusionAle serves up some of the strongest beers – ranging from 5.62% to 8.99% ABV.

Effort…