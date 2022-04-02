Chelsea 1 Brentford 4 – News

Before Brentford’s move to Stamford Bridge, only Manchester City had won during the 2021/22 Premier League season, and they had won 13 matches at home ten times. That record was put to rest as Brentford scored four second-half goals to register a memorable win. The Bees fell behind early in the second half, but won 4–1 in an unforgettable West London afternoon.

The final score probably tells the whole story as well. Brentford deserved a three-goal win and could arguably have scored even more, so his offensive was great. Vitaly Genault scored two goals and Christian Eriksson also scored. Yoann Visa substitute came off the bench to add a fourth.

All the goals came in the exciting second half, but the first goal was almost…