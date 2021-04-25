Chelsea ‘ahead of Manchester United in race for Raphael

Chelsea are forward of Manchester United within the race to signal Actual Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, based on a report.

The 28-year-old stays a key participant for Los Blancos, however the Frenchman’s contract is because of expire subsequent June, which has led to a bunch of hypothesis surrounding his future.

Man United are mentioned to be eager to signal the World Cup winner within the upcoming market, and a latest report claimed that the defender favoured a transfer to the Premier League over a change to Paris Saint Germain.

In keeping with Sports activities world, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s facet are firmly within the race for the previous Lens teen, however Chelsea are at the moment on the head of the queue.

The report claims that the Blues are ready to pay the €70m (£61m) required to signal the centre-back throughout this summer season’s switch window.

Zinedine Zidane‘s facet are mentioned to be open to promoting the France worldwide this summer season as they give the impression of being to boost funds to pursue the likes of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund‘s Erling Braut Haaland.

Varane has scored twice in 38 appearances for the Spanish champions this time period.