Current Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich is pictured in Turkey for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

They put the blues up for sale in early March, just a week before they were approved by the UK government.

As a result, the club is undergoing a takeover process and several bids are believed to have been submitted by West London, the sale of which will be completed by the end of April.

According to Max ColchesterAbramovich is pictured in Turkey during peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and is said to have lost weight.

The news comes after reports on Monday that he and Ukrainian peace negotiators had suffered suspected poisoning earlier in the month.

It also turns out that he has had several meetings with a member…