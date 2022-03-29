Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich reportedly poisoned

Roman Abramovich (left) in Istanbul for peace talks with Ro Russian and Ukrainian delegations , image , Getty Images

If no good deed is done without punishment, what happens when you do a good deed from a place of selfishness? This was soon found out after former Chelsea FC boss Roman Abramovich tried to “help” the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.



Abramovich – who is being sanctioned by the UK, in addition to piling up his wealth over his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin – and some Ukrainian peace negotiators were suspected of poisoning during a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month. had to face, According to the Wall Street Journal.

Obviously, all parties will be fine. Investigator Kristo Grozev told the WSJ that the alleged poison “was not intended to kill, it was …