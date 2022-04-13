Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blames referee’s lack of ‘courage’ after Real Madrid loss

Thomas Tuchel has reprimanded referee Cizmon Marcinac for “laughing and smiling” with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti as Chelsea were kicked out of the Champions League and questioned whether officials were involved in making critical calls against the LaLiga giants. For “courage”.

Chelsea’s defense of the Champions League crown ended in the quarterfinal stage, despite a 3–2 victory in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, losing 5–4 on aggregate.

After a 3–1 draw from last week’s first leg, Chelsea were forced into extra time as goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put them 3–0 up before Rodrigo sealed the tie. Kept alive and Karim Benzema hit the decisive blow in extra time.

Tuchel was seen protesting angrily…