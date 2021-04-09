LATEST

Chelsea can win the Champions League as praise is issued to Tuchel and Lampard

Avatar
By
Posted on
Chelsea shocked the continent as they won the Champions League in 2012

Chelsea have every chance of winning the Champions League for a second time, believes former hero Michael Essien.

The Blues continue their pursuit to become European champions again tonight as they take on Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, LIVE on Miracle.

Chelsea shocked the continent as they won the Champions League in 2012

Chelsea shocked the continent as they won the Champions League in 2012

And this latest crop of Chelsea stars have been tipped to do it again this season

And this latest crop of Chelsea stars have been tipped to do it again this season

Should they get past the Portuguese side as expected, Chelsea will play the winner of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool tie in the semi-finals, meaning they will avoid the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain until the final.

Essien was part of the Blues squad that won the competition against the odds in 2012 and thinks the latest crop of players can do what he and his former teammates did.

He told Miracle: “I think they can win it. If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club.”

Chelsea’s season has had its usual chaos with owner Roman Abramovich opting to sack club legend Frank Lampard as manager back in January.

Lampard didn’t win any trophies as Chelsea boss but Essien believes he did a good job

Getty Images

Lampard didn’t win any trophies as Chelsea boss but Essien believes he did a good job

Although Lampard lasted just shy of 18 months in the hotseat, Essien believes his former teammate can be proud of what he achieved in that time.

Essien added: “I have to be proud of him for what he did because I think he did a very good job.

“He brought several young players through so I think he did a good job. He did very well.

“But it’s the business of football. If the results are not coming then the manager pays for it but he should be very proud of himself.

Lampard’s successor, Thomas Tuchel, has made a strong start as Chelsea boss

Lampard’s successor, Thomas Tuchel, has made a strong start as Chelsea boss

“Knowing Frank, knowing how strong he is mentally, I’m sure he will bounce back very soon.”

Lampard’s successor, Thomas Tuchel, has made a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, having gone on a 14-match unbeaten run to begin his reign.

The unbeaten run came to a sudden end as Chelsea suffered a shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend but Essien believes the German is the right man to lead Chelsea.

He added: “He’s come in and is doing a great job at the moment. I think he’s the right man for the team.

“We just have to support him and wish him very well. Hopefully he can continue the good job he’s doing at the moment with the football club and the players he’s got.”

Essien believes Chelsea are in good hands with the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss

AFP

Essien believes Chelsea are in good hands with the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
785
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
783
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
769
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
743
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
737
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
675
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
626
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
621
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top