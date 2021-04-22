Chelsea ‘competing for Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino’

Chelsea are able to battle various golf equipment for the signature of Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino, based on a report.

The 20-year-old has scored 4 instances and contributed seven assists in 62 appearances for his Brazilian membership since making his debut in January 2020.

Chelsea have been first linked with the Brazilian earlier this yr, and based on Switch market, the Blues are eager to convey him to Stamford Bridge within the close to future.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are additionally , suggesting that Thomas Tuchel‘s aspect face a battle to safe his signature.

Menino has a contract with Palmeiras till December 2024, inserting his membership in a powerful place on the subject of any potential negotiations with events.

The teenager has scored as soon as in seven outings for Brazil Below-20s.