Chelsea fan group says most people don’t support Ricketts family’s bid

The Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) said on Saturday that 77 per cent of its members do not support the Ricketts family’s bid for the Premier League club.

Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, has been shortlisted to buy the London club.

CST, which is seeking more influence at the club but does not have a seat on its board or the power to veto its decisions, said this week that the family must show that it respects inclusivity from supporters. How will you address the concerns?