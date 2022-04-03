Chelsea fans’ ‘No Two Rickets’ protest was flawed and won’t prevent takeover – but they were a start

Stamford Bridge – If you position yourself as the moral arbiter of who should and shouldn’t own your football club, you’ll probably want to avoid singing Roman Abramovich’s name.

Similarly, if your main objection to the proposed new owners is the emergence of historical Islamophobic and racist comments and correspondence, would you mind avoiding allowing the crowd to break into chants about Tottenham, the Y-word included.

Most who attended the protest outside Stamford Bridge before the 4–1 loss to Brentford were supporters willing to make a statement about their club’s future. By the end of the afternoon, they felt like a team in distress on the pitch as well, but here’s a group of fans doing their job…