Chelsea fans protest Ricketts’ bid as backlash continues

A small number of Chelsea fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge on Saturday to protest the Ricketts family’s bid. Glynn Kirk / AFP

The Chelsea Supporters Trust (CST) said on Saturday that 77% of its members do not support the Ricketts family’s bid for the Premier League club, in the wake of a fan reaction to past racist comments by family members.

The announcement comes on the same day a small group of fans protested outside Stamford Bridge against Ricketts’ bid before Chelsea’s clash with Brentford.

Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, has been shortlisted to buy the London club.

CST, which wants more influence at the club but does not have a seat on the board or the power to veto its decisions, said this week that the family…