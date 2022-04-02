Chelsea fans protest Ricketts takeover bid

The Chelsea Supporters Trust says its membership “neither endorses nor relied on” the Ricketts family’s bid to buy the Blues.

The influential CST conducted a Snap poll of members, with 77 percent claiming they do not support Ricketts’ bid to buy Chelsea.

Chicago Cubs owner Ricketts is among the last four bidders looking to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Cubs chief and siblings Tom and Laura Ricketts face the family’s candidacy to take over the West London club.

Chelsea fans hold a protest at Stamford Bridge against Ricketts’ candidacy ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Father Joe Ricketts, who has no role in the Cubs or in a bid to buy Chelsea, has branded Muslims “my enemies” in leaked email…