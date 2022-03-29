Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning during peace talks

Owner of the English football club – Chelsea and sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered a suspected poisoning during Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv.

The ‘poisoning’ reportedly resulted in Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators experiencing “peeling skin, red eyes, loss of eyesight and headaches”.

Abramovich was airlifted to Istanbul in Turkey for treatment.

According to latest reports, the Chelsea FC owner and the two other Ukrainian negotiators are currently out of danger and their health conditions have improved.

Also read: