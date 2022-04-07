Chelsea FC sale: Bidders given extra time to table final offer for club. business News

The last four bidders for Chelsea Football Club have been given extra time for a table final offer from the Premier League, as the hottest game auction in history is set to be extended.

Sky News learned that the remaining consortia were informed on Thursday by the consultants handling the sale that they must now submit a binding takeover offer in the back half of next week.

The move, which will prolong the next leg of the auction by a few days, comes less than 24 hours after Chelsea suffered a 3-1 loss in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid , thereby leaving out the winners of the previous season. on the verge of being out of competition

A source close to one of the bidders said they were told that the deadline for the final bid had expired.