Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid: Prediction, Kick Off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News, h2h Results

Following the international break, the Blues were heavily upset by their West London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Christian Eriksson among the goal scorers, as Thomas Tuchel’s side initially fell through Antonio Rudiger in humiliating, uncharacteristic fashion. Was.

Chelsea would have to recover quickly from Brentford’s first defeat since 1939, which bore none of the hallmarks of his recent admirable on-pitch form, which saw him put aside the significant off-field distractions associated with the club’s imminent takeover.

Tuchel is desperate for his side to successfully retain their European crown by defeating Lille in the last 16, but they face a tough quarter-final test against the 13-time continental champions.

Click here to follow Chelsea vs Real Madrid…