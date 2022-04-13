Chelsea FC: Why could Real Madrid’s heroic defeat signal the start of a brave new era?

He returned to the Champions League for ages, displaying courage that will live long in the memory of supporters who watched it for the Bernabeu and Chelsea fans around the world.

Even though his reign as European champions was ended by Real Madrid, it was a night that pointed to the promise of an even brighter future under his manager.

It was Chelsea in full swing, with shackles – and it was thrilling. Maybe this will convince Tuchel to try it a little more often.

For all his remarkable success at Stamford Bridge in less than a year, it has been a matter of control over the type of white-knuckle riding performed by his countryman Jurgen Klopp or the accuracy of Pep Guardiola’s attacks.

They are the benchmark for Tuchel – and the distance between…