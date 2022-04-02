Chelsea lose by landslide to Brentford in Premier League – International Soccer – Sports

Brentford, with four eyelashes, unarmed Chelsea, They delivered their first loss at home since October, the toughest of the season, and set the alarm for the ‘blues’ four days before taking on Real Madrid (1-4).

Chelsea suffered their first defeat after Roman Abramovich announced the sale of the club and in the worst possible way. Till this Saturday, he had won all the six matches of that time. And it wasn’t just a loss, it was one of the worst since Thomas Tuchel came on the bench.

Chelsea started winning at home

Nothing foreshadowed it. Everything seemed to point when Antonio Rudiger unblocked the duel at Stamford Bridge, which, with a great goal from 35m, went 0-0 at halftime. A shot from somewhere that hit a stick and …