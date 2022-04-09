Chelsea: Nick Candy and wife Holly Valance meet Donald Trump

Less than a month after he submitted a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club, businessman Nick Candy is pictured with Donald Trump in Florida.

British luxury property developer Candy is a lifelong fan of Chelsea and was behind the Blue Football Consortium, which offered over £2 billion to buy the club.

However, it was recently reported by athletic That candy’s offer failed to make it to the shortlist of potential buyers.

Candy’s meeting with Trump is believed to have nothing to do with Chelsea. But fans of the blues were quick to comment after the photo, which also saw Candy’s wife Holly Valance and former UK politician Nigel Farage, pose.

Faraz posted the picture to his 1.6 million Twitter followers with the message: “Great dinner…