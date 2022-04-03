Chelsea on and on – football

Brentford humiliated Chelsea away from home (Photo: ANSA)

(ANSA) – LONDON, April 2 – Chelsea suffered a tough and unexpected 4-1 loss at home to Brentford today, turning the battle for the Premier League title for Manchester City and Liverpool between Burnley and Watford 2- 0 appears to be subordinate to the winner. away and home, in each case, and separated by only one point at the top of the table.

German Thomas Tuchel’s “Blues” suffered an unexpected blow at Stamford Bridge, while German Antonio Ruediger went ahead with a goal on 48′ of a game, Brentford on 50 with a brace from compatriot Vitali Genelt and.. .