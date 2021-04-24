Chelsea ‘open to Olivier Giroud exit this summer’

Olivier Giroud will reportedly go away Chelsea this summer season and be a part of an Italian membership, with Juventus and Inter Milan potential subsequent locations.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly poised to depart the membership on the finish of the season.

The France worldwide has struggled for appearances since Thomas Tuchel changed Frank Lampard in January.

Giroud’s contract expires in the summertime and, based on Switch market, he’s on his approach out of Stamford Bridge.

The report signifies that the 34-year-old’s subsequent vacation spot is more likely to be Serie A, with Juventus and Inter Milan earlier tipped to make a transfer.

Regardless of his lack of begins this season, Giroud nonetheless has a good 11 objectives in all competitions, together with six in seven Champions League appearances.