Chelsea ‘preparing new contract for Cesar Azpilicueta’

Chelsea reportedly need to tie Cesar Azpilicueta all the way down to a brand new deal on the membership, with the 31-year-old at present as a result of turn into a free agent in 2022.

Chelsea are reportedly getting ready to supply defensive stalwart César Azpilicueta a brand new deal owing to his constant performances.

The 31-year-old struggled for normal begins below Frank Lampard, however he has since turn into a daily for Thomas Tuchel on the right-hand aspect of Chelsea’s again three.

Azpilicueta was an unused substitute towards Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, however he performed the total 90 in Chelsea’s final 12 Premier League video games earlier than that – maintaining eight clear sheets within the course of.

The Spain worldwide is because of turn into a free agent in the summertime of 2022, however in response to AS, Chelsea are prioritising a brand new deal for Azpilicueta this summer time, even if he’ll flip 32 in August.

The report doesn’t point out the size of his new deal, however the Blues supposedly view Azpilicueta as an “important” determine on the membership given his management and expertise.

The previous Marseille man has amassed 14 objectives and 52 assists for the golf equipment in 420 appearances since 2012 – profitable two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and one FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

